Two Waterloo Region men charged following London fraud investigation

London police have charged two men from Kitchener-Waterloo following a fraud investigation in the city’s east end.

On Dec. 21, police say they learned about an alleged fraud that happened between Dec. 1 and Dec. 16 at a residence in the area of Egerton and Vauxhall streets.

According to police, the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to work for a heating a cooling business. Police say the man offered the victim a free in-home energy saving inspection, which the victim agreed to.

Once they arrived at the victim’s home, police say the men told the victim they qualified for a grant and free upgrades to their heating and cooling equipment.

The victim was allegedly asked for a void cheque and identification to process the transaction, which was provided.

Police say the victim had new appliances installed but later found out a $40,000 loan had been opened in their name.

London police have charged both 27-year-old Farooq Al Aani and 27-year-old Nurul Amin with fraud over $5,000.