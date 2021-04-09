KITCHENER -- Two community infrastructure projects in Waterloo Region received a funding boost from the federal and provincial governments on Friday.

The West Montrose Covered Bridge received $4.5 million to help with necessary repairs. It's part of a $6-million bridge upgrade that will replace trusses with still girders, along with repairing the roof and reinstalling a fire alarm system.

"The West Montrose Covered Bridge is an iconic landmark in the Region of Waterloo, and beyond. This funding will allow us to complete critical upgrades to ensure its heritage and cultural impact is preserved for our community to enjoy for many years," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a news release.

The region also received $698,000 to support connecting the Iron Horse Trail with the King Victoria Transit Hub planned for downtown Kitchener.

"A new multi-use trail in downtown Kitchener will create a safe and active route for residents to access the future King Victoria Transit Hub, planned for construction in 2021, and will provide a connection to the popular Iron Horse Trail," Redman said in the release.

Eight other community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario also received government funding.