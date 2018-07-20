

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police concluded a fentanyl trafficking investigation on July 19.

A search warrant was executed with a tactical team at a residence in the northwest end of the Guelph.

Police discovered two firearms, cocaine and purple fentanyl/heroine, they said, which they believe is a similar substance to a substance referenced in a public alert issued on July 9.

Zane Andrews and Jessica Withey, both of Guelph and with ties to the Hamilton area, are wanted for drug trafficking and firearm offences.

Police are asking for public assistance in locating the two individuals.