KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County are currently investigating a serious crash near Mapleton Township.

Police tweeted that officers were currently on scene of a two-vehicle collision just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 9 in Palmerston.

An Ornge Air Ambulance was initially requested to attend, but the service confirmed to CTV News that it was later cancelled.

Police also tweeted out photos from the scene that show two badly damaged vehicles. Both vehicles appear to have left the roadway and flipped onto their roofs.

The intersection is closed a police investigate.