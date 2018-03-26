Featured
Two vehicles collide with traffic light pole in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 9:00AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles on Monday morning in Waterloo.
Crews were called to Bridgeport Road East and Albert Street around 6:30 a.m.
Two vehicles had struck a traffic light pole at the intersection.
It’s not known if anyone was hurt or if any charges were laid.