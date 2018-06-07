Featured
Two vehicles collide south of New Hamburg
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:41AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say four people were hurt following a crash in Wilmot Township.
The collision happened on Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Huron and Walker Roads.
Police say a vehicle stopped at a stop sign and continued through the intersection before it was struck by another vehicle. The vehicle ended up in a nearby field.
Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Part of Huron Road was closed for the police investigation.