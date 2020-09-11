KITCHENER -- Two vehicles were badly damaged after a head-on crash in Kitchener on Thursday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Courtland Avenue East near Hayward Drive.

Officials closed the road as they investigated, and it stayed that way until the scene was cleaned up.

There were injuries reported in the crash, but it's not clear how many people were hurt or how severely.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.