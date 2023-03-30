Two-vehicle crash leaves two people with life-threatening injuries in Wilmot Township

Two people have life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision that has closed portions of several roads in Wilmot Township.

According to police, they got a call about the crash at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Police, fire and paramedics responded to the scene.

Two drivers were taken to out-of-region hospitals with life-threatening injuries – one of them had to be transported by air ambulance.

“We’re conducting an extensive field investigation. We’ll be following up with witnesses and other parties to determine the cause of the collision,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths with Waterloo regional police told CTV News.

In a tweet posted at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Waterloo regional police said the intersection of Carmel-Koch Road and Nafziger Road was closed due to the crash.

In an 8:28 a.m. tweet, police said several other roads had also been closed.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

“I anticipate that the collision investigation here in the field will take several hours. We have more investigative resources arriving on scene. Once those are clear, the road will be re-opened,” Sgt. Griffiths said.