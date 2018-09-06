

CTV Kitchener





A serious collision in Brant is under investigation.

Two vehicles, a motorcycle and a car, were involved.

Crews responded to the crash on Colborne Street West and Forced Road just after 6:00 p.m.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders treated the driver at the scene with minor injuries.

Police closed the road for several hours while the crash was investigated.