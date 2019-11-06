

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a crash in Cambridge left a person with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Townline Road between Saginaw Parkway and Stonebrook Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver from one of the vehicles was extricated and taken to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

The Traffic Services Unit has been called in to investigate.

The areas of Townline at Saginaw and Townline at Stonebrook will remain closed while crews are on scene.