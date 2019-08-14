

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





A car was left with extensive damage after a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener Wednesday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of Cedar Street South and Church Street around 4 p.m.

Fire officials on scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash after one of the vehicles went through a stop sign.

The intersection is only controlled in one direction by stop signs.

Officials say no one was injured, but one of the vehicles did suffer significant damage.

There is no word on any charges.