Two-vehicle crash leaves car on its roof
Waterloo Regional police say they responded to the crash on Fairway Road South near Manitou Drive Sunday April 29, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 2:32PM EDT
A car ended up on its roof after a two-vehicle collision in Kitchener Sunday afternoon.
Waterloo Regional police say they responded to the crash on Fairway Road South near Manitou Drive around the noon hour.
Police say a 76-year-old Kitchener woman was driving a beige Acura when she collided with a black Nissan driven by a 22-year-old Kitchener woman.
Both cars were travelling in the same direction.
The Acura rolled over onto its roof as a result of the contact.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospital to be treated.
The road remained closed while crews cleaned-up.
The investigation is still ongoing.