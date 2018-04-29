

CTV Kitchener





A car ended up on its roof after a two-vehicle collision in Kitchener Sunday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional police say they responded to the crash on Fairway Road South near Manitou Drive around the noon hour.

Police say a 76-year-old Kitchener woman was driving a beige Acura when she collided with a black Nissan driven by a 22-year-old Kitchener woman.

Both cars were travelling in the same direction.

The Acura rolled over onto its roof as a result of the contact.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospital to be treated.

The road remained closed while crews cleaned-up.

The investigation is still ongoing.