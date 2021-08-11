KITCHENER -- A truck was badly damaged in a collision with a camper on Hwy 6 in Caledonia on Tuesday.  

No injuries were reported.  

Police shared a photo of a damaged pickup truck, which investigators said collided with a camper between Green Rd. and Argyle Rd.  

The crash shut down the road.

It has since been cleared, but police said the section of highway was still closed for construction.