Two vehicle crash closes road in Caledonia
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 6:41AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A truck was badly damaged in a collision with a camper on Hwy 6 in Caledonia on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
Police shared a photo of a damaged pickup truck, which investigators said collided with a camper between Green Rd. and Argyle Rd.
#haldimandopp Road closure update. Highway 6 is still closed between Greens Road and Argyle Street South in Caledonia due to construction. The collision involving a pickup truck and camper has been cleared and Haldimand OPP reports there were no injuries. ^mg pic.twitter.com/vNLuRzdPxa— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 10, 2021
The crash shut down the road.
It has since been cleared, but police said the section of highway was still closed for construction.
