

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WELLESLEY -- A rollover crash near Wellesley sent one vehicle into a ditch on Saturday evening.

Regional police were called to Hessen Strasse near Herrgott Road around 5 p.m.

Officers on scene say a vehicle was rear-ended, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a ditch.

There were no injuries.

Police say charges are pending.