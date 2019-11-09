Featured
Two-vehicle crash causes car to roll into a ditch
A crash near Wellesley sent one vehicle into the ditch on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:48PM EST
WELLESLEY -- A rollover crash near Wellesley sent one vehicle into a ditch on Saturday evening.
Regional police were called to Hessen Strasse near Herrgott Road around 5 p.m.
Officers on scene say a vehicle was rear-ended, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a ditch.
There were no injuries.
Police say charges are pending.