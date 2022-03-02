Two-vehicle collision west of Arthur results in serious injuries: police

Wellington County OPP closed Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Teviotdale on Wednesday night after a serious collision near Sideroad 12.

In a media release, police said they responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

Initial reports from police indicate a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle collided, resulting in serious injuries.

Emergency services responded and are treating those involved, police said.

OPP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.