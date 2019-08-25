

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that sent a driver to hospital and damaged a pedestrian signal.

Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Erb and Moore Streets in Waterloo around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police on scene say the male driver of the vehicle that left the road and hit a pole was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. Police say charges are pending.