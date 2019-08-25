Featured
Two-vehicle collision sends driver to hospital
Police are investigating a collision at Erb and Moore Streets that sent a driver to hospital and damaged a pedestrian signal. (Photo: Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (August 25, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that sent a driver to hospital and damaged a pedestrian signal.
Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Erb and Moore Streets in Waterloo around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Police on scene say the male driver of the vehicle that left the road and hit a pole was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown. Police say charges are pending.