Two-vehicle collision leaves elderly woman dead
Two cars collided in Caledonia leaving one person dead. (August 20, 2019.)
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:28PM EDT
Provincial police say an elderly woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Caledonia Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 66 around 5:30 p.m.
They say a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 6 was turning left onto Haldimand Road 66, when it turned into the path of an oncoming northbound vehicle.
The passenger on the southbound vehicle, a woman in her 90’s, was pronounced dead in hospital.
The drivers in each vehicle were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Technical Collision Investigators will be assisting OPP with investigation.
Highway 6 will remain closed between Haldimand Road 66 and Unity Road for several hours while officers investigate. Haldimand Road 66 will also closed between McClung and Greens Roads.