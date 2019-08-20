

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say an elderly woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Caledonia Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 66 around 5:30 p.m.

They say a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 6 was turning left onto Haldimand Road 66, when it turned into the path of an oncoming northbound vehicle.

The passenger on the southbound vehicle, a woman in her 90’s, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The drivers in each vehicle were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Technical Collision Investigators will be assisting OPP with investigation.

Highway 6 will remain closed between Haldimand Road 66 and Unity Road for several hours while officers investigate. Haldimand Road 66 will also closed between McClung and Greens Roads.