The drivers of two SUVs that reportedly collided have been taken to hospital.

Perth County OPP and first responders were called to the incident at the intersection of Perth Line 37 and Perth Road 107 around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say one SUV driver was heading northbound on Road 107 away from Shakespeare while the other was heading eastbound on Line 37 when they collided.

A female driver suffered minor injuries from the crash. A male driver suffered serious injuries, which have since been downgraded to stable condition.

Police say one SUV driver veered onto a lawn after the collision and hit the corner of a house, causing minor damages.

No one was in the house at the time of the collision, according to OPP.

Part of road 107 was closed for almost two hours as police continue to investigate.

Charges are still pending. OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.