

CTV Kitchener





Police responded to a three-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Perth County Road 131 and Side Road 6 around 11:30 a.m.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

Involved were an 18 wheeler filled with compressed gas, a ten-ton flat bed truck which lost half its load, and a sports utility vehicle.

The SUV left the road and ended up on its roof, sustaining serious damage to its front end.

Crews vented the gas from the tractor trailer as a precaution.

A spokesperson with Ornge air ambulance said they were responding to a collision with possibly two patients trapped.

The air ambulance was called off before it arrived.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up.