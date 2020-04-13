KITCHENER -- The number of deaths at a long-term care and retirement home in Hagersville, Ont. now stands at 19, as two thirds of the residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases at Anson Place is 73 as of Tuesday.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says 31 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

There have been at least 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Haldimand-Norfolk areas. Only one COVID-19-related death in the region is not attributed to Anson Place.

Health officials say they have not determined the exact source of the outbreak.

They expect to see more cases in Haldimand-Norfolk, and add the data is not sufficient to indicate the curve is flattening.

Roughly 300 people at long-term care facilities have been tested in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Lisa Roth, the executive director at Anson Place, says a number of steps are being taken to stop the spread of the virus.

All residents who have tested positive are in strict self-isolation, but even healthy residents are staying in their rooms. Meals are being delivered by tray service, and they are being checked for COVID-19 symptoms twice a day.

Roth also says staff members are being monitored for symptoms as they enter and leave Anson Place.

She adds that everyone is wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and they have the appropriate amount of supplies.

The facility is also enhancing its cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

Roth says they’ve recruited additional care and cleaning staff to give workers extra support.