KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating after two teens were robbed in an east-end park on Friday night.

According to a news release, the two 13-year-old boys were in the park at the intersection of Grange Road and Watson Parkways North around 9 p.m. when the incident happened.

Three older males reportedly entered the park and demanded the teens’ backpacks.

Police say one teen tried to flee on foot, but was knocked down, not injured, and had his backpack stolen.

The other teen handed over his backpack and had a small amount of cash taken before the suspect threw it onto the ground, according to officials. Police say the backpack was then taken, which had the victim’s wallet with cash and debit card inside.

The three suspects were last seen walking westbound on Grange and were wearing all black clothes and ski masks.

Anyone with information about the incident, was in the area at the time, or has security cameras around the area is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service.