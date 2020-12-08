KITCHENER -- Police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting two pedestrians on Tuesday.

In a tweet, police say they were called to Victoria Street North in Breslau after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle.

Police said there were two crashes on Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph and the crashes are connected.

Officials said two 16-year-olds were walking on the side of the road when they were hit by the car. The car took off, police said, but was followed by drivers who witnesses the crash. The drivers forced the suspect vehicle off the road nearly five kilometres away.

The two teens were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Guelph man was arrested at the scene.

Victoria was closed at Shantz Station Road, Ebycrest Road and Fountain Street North while police investigated.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Jeff Pickel