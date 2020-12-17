KITCHENER -- Officers allegedly found two teenagers in the trunk of a vehicle during a recent RIDE check in Guelph.

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County set up the program on Hanlon Parkway near Wellington Street on Saturday.

Police say that, while speaking with the driver of a white sedan at the RIDE check, officers smelled cannabis from inside the vehicle. They also discovered one passenger had an open container of liquor.

During the search, police found two more people that were riding in the trunk of the vehicle, bringing the total of occupants in the sedan to seven.

Two 18 year olds from Toronto and Oakville have been charged with failing to occupy a position with a seatbelt.

A 19-year-old passenger from Oakville has been charged with having liquor in open container.

Another passenger from Oakville, also 19, has been charged with unlawful purchase of cannabis.