Two teens arrested for multiple altercations in Kitchener involving weapons

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested two teens who they say were involved in multiple incidents in Kitchener involving weapons.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, police received calls about a physical altercation in the area of Charles Street East and Queen Street South.

They say a male was allegedly swinging a hatchet at another male.

Police located the two teens but did not find the weapon.

They say no charges were laid based on the information they had at the time.

Officers were later called to the area of Charles Street East and Borden Avenue in Kitchener. They say one of the teens "showed up with others at the other youth's residence while brandishing a knife."

Police were again called and a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing police and mischief to property.

Through their investigation, police say they learned the other male youth also had a weapon during the dispute.

The 16-year-old from Kitchener was arrested on Dec. 11.

Police say prior to this, he also threw a rock through a business window in front of officers.

He's been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing police and theft.

Police say they continue to investigate these incidents.