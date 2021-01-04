KITCHENER -- Two teenage suspects have been arrested after someone was allegedly robbed in Kitchener on the afternoon of New Year's Eve.

According to a news release, police responded to the area of Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue at about 3 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

A victim was reportedly walking in the area when she was approached by two suspects from behind. She was allegedly assaulted and had her property stolen.

Two witnesses saw the incident unfold and followed the suspects, police said. Officers were able to find two suspects and charge them.

Two Kitchener teens, age 14 and 15, were charged with robbery.