Two teens arrested after alleged stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested two 15-year-olds after two people were allegedly stabbed near downtown Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of King and Eby Streets around 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they found two people with stab wounds. One was taken to a local hospital and another was taken to an out-of-region hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found two people a short distance away and arrested them without incident, according to officials.

A 15-year-old from Kitchener and another from Waterloo have both been jointly charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.