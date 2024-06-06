Two teenagers arrested in Waterloo robberies

KITCHENER
    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Two teenagers have been arrested after people were robbed at Conestoga Mall and an LRT stop in Waterloo.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the first robbery on Wednesday around 1:20 p.m. They said it happened at an LRT stop near Ring Road and William Tutte Lane.

    Investigators said a victim was threatened by two males who used racial slurs and then assaulted the victim while trying to take his property.

    The second incident happened about 10 minutes later at Conestoga Mall. The victim said they were approached by two males who also tried to steal his property.

    Neither victim was hurt during the robberies.

    Police arrested one of the suspects at 2:10 p.m.

    The second suspect was later identified and arrested on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

    A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Kitchener, have been charged with two counts of robbery and uttering threats to cause death.

