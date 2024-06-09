Two taken to trauma centre following collision near Arthur: OPP
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in the Township of Wellington North.
At around 1:30 a.m., OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Sideroad 10 East, north of Arthur.
According to police, a grey hatch-back had left the roadway and the two people inside were injured.
The Wellington North Fire Service and Guelph Wellington Paramedics responded to the scene.
The two occupants, both 19-years-old from Wellington North, were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and the roadway remains closed.
Police have not confirmed when the road will reopen.
Anyone with information related to this collision is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
