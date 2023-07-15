Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo building
An SUV hit an LCBO in Waterloo early Saturday morning, and police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
First responders were called to King Street and William Street East around 2 a.m.
Waterloo regional police said the driver of a Kia SUV lost control at a bend in the road, sending the vehicle into a nearby building.
Damage could be seen on the brickwork of the LCBO, as well as two bike racks and a tree.
Two 56-year-old men were in the SUV at the time of the collision.
Police said the driver was taken to a hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger in the SUV also had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
King Street in Uptown Waterloo was closed for several hours.
Police said their investigation is ongoing but do believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
BREAKING | Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
London
-
Charges laid after vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River
A 16-year-old is facing charges after their vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
-
Dozens of bikes hit the road in a memorial ride for Aiden Curtis
More than 60 members of the London Motorcycle Riders group and their friends hit the road around Elgin County in memory of the 11-year-old St. Thomas boy who was killed.
-
Crowds flock to Dundas Place for food and fun amid South Asian Culture Festival
Dundas Place was filled with vendors and food samplings for a 4-block stretch Saturday.
Windsor
-
A man’s fall from the Ambassador Bridge, a fatal collision, and charges for Windsor Salt workers: Top Windsor stories this week
A structural iron worker is lucky to be alive after falling almost 150 feet into the Detroit River, a Leamington resident is the victim of a fatal crash on the 401, and a dozen Windsor Salt workers are facing charges.
-
Early morning shooting leads to attempted murder charge
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for attempted murder following an early morning shooting Saturday.
-
‘Barbie has always been an inspiration’: Barbie’s silver screen treatment an exciting time for fans
A Windsor woman showcases her massive Barbie doll collection ahead of the release of the new Barbie movie.
Barrie
-
'I've given up,' 2 years since Barrie tornado and many residents are still waiting to return home
Two years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen unfinished houses.
-
Barrie man charged with speeding over 100km/h on city street, spits in officer's face
A Barrie man accused of speeding over 50 kilometres per hour on a city street and spitting in the face of an officer faces multiple charges.
-
'This affects more than just celebrities’: Hollywood's lingering strikes threaten Canadian media
A labour disruption of historic proportions is perhaps the last thing the Canadian film and TV industry needed.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Rain doesn't damper 'Pride in the Park'
The mood was still a celebratory one downtown at the Sudbury Community Arena as the thunderstorm rolled in – even rain couldn't damper 'Pride in the Park' as the city's Pride celebration was moved indoors.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
-
Collision between car and tractor trailer closes all lanes of Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.
A serious collision has closed all lanes of Highway 401 near an eastern Ontario OnRoute.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
-
Mississauga readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest at city hall
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
Ontario driver surprised to find insurance won't cover $2K in damage after tire falls off car
Ontario drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums in the country and if your car gets damaged, you might assume your insurance policy will cover it – but that may not be the case.
Montreal
-
'A celebration of pop culture': 60,000 fans expected at Montreal Comiccon this weekend
Jedis, superheroes, Vikings and video game characters took over the Palais des congres on Saturday for the second day of the Montreal Comiccon, which organizers expect will attract 60,000 visitors this year.
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
More than 8,000 Quebec households still without power following severe storm
Power outages persist in the Montreal area 48 hours after severe thunderstorms ripped through southern Quebec, downing trees, snapping poles and breaking wires.
Atlantic
-
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robbery
Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
-
Moncton hosts inaugural International Buskers Festival
Moncton’s inaugural International Buskers Festival is underway this weekend, bringing three days of free entertainment to the downtown core.
-
Goats steal the show at local yoga class
Blossom Grove Farm in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., has found a creative and unique way to encourage people to come out and get active with the help of four-legged yoga instructors.
Winnipeg
-
Fargo police officer killed, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- One police officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota, that also left the suspect dead, police said. A witness told The Associated Press that she saw a car crash and police standing around before gunfire broke out.
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Disappointed Western Canadian travelers discover bitter truth about airfares that seemed too good to be true
A bunch of would-be Alberta globetrotters woke up Friday morning to a few airfares that sounded too good to be true.
-
Free basketball camp inspiring next generation of Calgary players
Basketball is growing in popularity across Canada and Calgary is no exception.
-
Federal funding shortfall leads to layoffs and massive waitlists at Calgary Centre for Newcomers
A stoppage in federal funding for the Calgary Centre for Newcomers (CNF) has resulted in the agency being forced to lay off more than 60 of its employees as the surge in inflation drives demand for services even higher.
Edmonton
-
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
-
Smoke postpones Great Outdoor Comedy Festival Friday, but show set to go for Saturday
The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.
-
Miette Road in Jasper remains closed after it's declared unsafe
Parks Canada announced that Miette Road in Jasper will remain closed for the time being pending delivery of a report.
Vancouver
-
Cultus Lake campground evacuated after "aggressive" cougar kills pets
A campground in B.C.’s Cultus Lake Provincial Park was evacuated Friday after an "aggressive" cougar attacked and killed campers' pets, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.
-
B.C. wildfires on the rise amid drought, federal help on the way
The number of wildfires in British Columbia continues to rise amid persistent drought, and federal aid -- including military resources -- is on the way.
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.