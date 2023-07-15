Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo building

An SUV hit an LCBO in Waterloo early Saturday morning, and police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

First responders were called to King Street and William Street East around 2 a.m.

Waterloo regional police said the driver of a Kia SUV lost control at a bend in the road, sending the vehicle into a nearby building.

Damage could be seen on the brickwork of the LCBO, as well as two bike racks and a tree.

Two 56-year-old men were in the SUV at the time of the collision.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the SUV also had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

King Street in Uptown Waterloo was closed for several hours.

Police said their investigation is ongoing but do believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.