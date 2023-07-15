Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo building

Damage from an SUV crash on King Street in Waterloo, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News KItchener) Damage from an SUV crash on King Street in Waterloo, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News KItchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver