CTV Kitchener





Two drivers were taken to hospital Thursday after their cars crashed head-on near Guelph.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Victoria Street North between Shantz Station Road and Woolwich Guelph Townline.

One driver was taken to hospital by an ambulance while the other was driven by a relative.

Both had non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.