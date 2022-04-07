Two taken to hospital after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to Weber Street and Ontario Street around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say there was a heavy fire on the second floor that travelled into the attic.

Crews removed some of the building's walls and ceilings to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

"There was some reports of possible people trapped in the structure and our crews removed two people," said Kitchener's platoon chief Carlin Riley. "Their current condition is unknown."

Damage to the exterior could only be seen on the right side unit of the duplex.

Fire damage to a building at Weber and Ontario Street in Kitchener. (April 7, 2022)

Weber was closed between Queen Street and Young Street for roughly two hours and Ontario Street remains between Weber and Duke Street.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has also been called in to help determine the cause of the fire.