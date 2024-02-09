KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two taken to hospital after early morning Cambridge fire

    Cambridge Fire on scene of an early morning fire in Preston on Feb. 9, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Cambridge Fire on scene of an early morning fire in Preston on Feb. 9, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Two people had to be taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Preston.

    Cambridge Fire were called to the scene on King Street East and Dolph Street around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

    The fire was contained to a single apartment unit on the third floor.

    Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cambridge Fire estimates there was around $50,000 in damage.

    A stretch of King Street was closed for the fire, but has since reopened.

