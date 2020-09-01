KITCHENER -- Two drivers were taken to hospital after a crash in Wellington County on Tuesday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the crash on Wellington County Road 86 at around 7:30 a.m., announcing they had closed the road.

Officials say the crash involved a minivan and a transport truck and that both drivers were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

According to police, the road was closed between Elmira and Listowel at Wellington Road 10. It's not clear when it will reopen.

Mapleton Fire Rescue officials also responded to the scene, and were still there almost two hours after the crash.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and drive safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details…