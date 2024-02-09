KITCHENER
    • Two taken to hospital after crash on busy North Dumfries road

    A roadblock on Blair Road in Cambridge for a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 9, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) A roadblock on Blair Road in Cambridge for a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 9, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Two drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Blair Road Friday morning, Waterloo regional police say.

    The collision happened around 5 a.m. and involved a grey Ford and a white Nissan.

    Blair Road was shut down from George Street to Fountain Street for several hours.

    In an update around noon, police said the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to contact them.

