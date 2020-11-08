KITCHENER -- The intersection of Bleams Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener has been closed following a collision.

Waterloo regional police announced the closure just after 11 a.m. on Twitter.

An Ornge Air Ambulance was called to the scene to transport a victim to an out of town hospital, while another was taken to a local hospital.

A pickup truck and car collided at the intersection around 10:30 a.m., according to officials.

"The motor vehicle was occupied by two people," said Sgt. Bruce Sim of WRPS. "The driver was transported to a local hospital while the passenger was airlifed to an out of town hospital. The pickup truck was occupied by four people who were uninjured."

No details about the cause of the collision have been released.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours and are asking drivers to avoid the area.