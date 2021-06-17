KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say two suspicious men approached a male youth at a park in Waterloo on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Heasley Park.

Police said there were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspects are between 20 and 30 years old and were wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.