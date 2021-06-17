Advertisement
Two suspicious men approached male youth at park in Waterloo: WRPS
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 11:13AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say two suspicious men approached a male youth at a park in Waterloo on Tuesday.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Heasley Park.
Police said there were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.
The suspects are between 20 and 30 years old and were wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.