Two suspicious fires set to wood cabins in Kitchener

Two wood cabin fires in Kitchener that happened within the same day are both being considered suspicious.

Between 3:20 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, one cabin caught fire in the area of Bingemans Centre Drive.

Roughly 20 hours later that day, a second wood cabin caught fire in the same area.

No one was injured.

Waterloo regional police believe both fires were intentionally set and are asking anyone with information about them to contact them.