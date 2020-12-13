KITCHENER -- Police are looking for two people after a car was allegedly stolen at gunpoint in Cambridge on Saturday night.

According to a news release, the victims were warming up their car at their residence near Saginaw Parkway and Essex Point Drive when two suspects approached them.

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to the vehicle before they both got in and fled, heading west on Saginaw Parkway towards Franklin Boulevard.

The suspect with the gun is described as a six-foot tall white man who was wearing a black toque, face mask and jacket. The other suspect has been described as a white man who was wearing a grey face mask.

Anyone who may have video surveillance in the area and has recordings from between 8 and 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 12 is asked to contact police.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.