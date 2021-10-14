Two suspects photographed stealing xylophone outside London
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two suspects involved in a break and enter at a residence on Lakeshore Line in Bayham.
In a tweet posted by OPP, a photo shows a man and a woman carrying a xylophone off the property. A black Ford Focus sedan was also photographed.
The incident is being investigated as a break and enter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
NEW | COVID-19 vaccines and minors: Where does Canadian law stand on consent?
As vaccines for Canadians under 12 inch closer to being approved by Health Canada, questions surrounding a child’s capacity to consent to medical procedures under Canadian law may come under scrutiny.
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Cabinet swearing-in expected Oct. 25 or 26
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to swear in his new cabinet on either Oct. 25 or 26, with the final decision not yet made, according to a senior government source.
Fire that destroyed most of B.C. village of Lytton not linked to railway: TSB
Suspicions that a train was at least partially to blame for a fire that consumed most of a B.C. village this summer have been shut down in a just-published report.
Ontario's proof of vaccination requirement could eventually be made voluntary for businesses: sources
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Norway's bow-and-arrow killings seen as 'act of terror'
The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway's capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare.
Conservative national council suspends member after bid to recall O'Toole as leader
A member of the Conservative Party of Canada's national council has been suspended after spearheading an effort to trigger an early review of Erin O'Toole's leadership. Bert Chen sat as a representative from Ontario when he started an online petition to collect signatures in hopes the council would hold a referendum before 2023.
Teenage girl charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting of 16-year-old Toronto boy
Toronto police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Caden Francis in July.
Ikea warns supply chain disruptions likely to last into 2022
Ikea, the world's biggest furniture brand, is leasing more ships, buying containers and re-routing goods between warehouses as it works hard to mitigate a 'perfect storm' of global supply chain disruptions which could last into next year, executives said.
BREAKING | Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
'Our community is a different place than it was two years ago': Vital Signs report shows problems growing
The London Community Foundation (LCF) launched its 2021 Vital Signs report, "Be the Change" on Thursday.
Stellantis announces mandatory vaccine policy for Windsor Assembly Plant employees
Windsor Assembly Plant employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandatory policy announced by Stellantis.
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three more Windsor-Essex schools
There are three more COVID-19 outbreaks at Windsor-Essex schools, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Rescued dogs from Texas ready for adoption in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says a group of dogs flown in from Texas are ready for adoption.
Dozens of RVH staff members, including nurses, on unpaid leave over vaccine policy
Forty-five staff members at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) face termination from Simcoe County's largest hospital because they are not double vaccinated against COVID-19.
Orangeville man, 30, in critical condition after motorcycle vs transport truck collision
An Orangeville man is in critical condition in a trauma centre after a motorcycle and transport truck collision on Highway 10 in Caledon Thursday morning.
23 new COVID-19 cases reported across Simcoe Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 23 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, including eight children.
Teacher in northeastern Ontario accused of having sex with student
A teacher with the District School Board Ontario North East faces a disciplinary hearing Oct. 21 in connection with accusations she had a sexual relationship with a student in 2019.
Huntsville man charged after making threats with a knife at a local business
A 24-year-old from Huntsville was charged after causing a scene with a large knife in front of a local store, police say.
Donation by Sudbury physicians help's city's vulnerable population
On Thursday, a group of Sudbury physicians made a generous donation to the Inner Home of Sudbury.
BREAKING | Senators sign forward Brady Tkachuk to seven-year contract
Just hours before the Senators opened the 2021-22 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Senators announced the club signed Tkachuk to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.
Eastern Ontario Health Unit sees second-highest number of new COVID cases in Ontario, 23 cases in Ottawa
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Thursday, with 55 new cases.
UPDATED | Mayor apologizes for cutting off coun. Deans microphone during LRT debate
"I apologized to the councillor and I made it know it was my call, it was my mistake and I take responsibility," said Mayor Jim Watson on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
BREAKING | Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Toronto Rebel nightclub shooter faces life in prison, 18 years without parole
The man convicted of killing two friends outside a Toronto nightclub as he sought revenge for a minor dispute three years ago will face life in prison with 18 years before he can apply for parole.
Hwy. 401 eastbound express lanes closed after female pedestrian struck and critically injured
The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down in Toronto after a female pedestrian was struck and critically injured on the busy highway.
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
Quebec ready to raise wages now as daycare strikes continue
Believing that it is 'urgent to act,' Quebec is ready to pay the proposed increases to daycare workers, both unionized and non-unionized, immediately.
Montreal police racially profiled Black man who was arrested while buying milk, ethics commissioner says
A Montreal man who was pinned to the ground at gunpoint and handcuffed by two officers while he was trying to buy milk at a dépanneur was racially profiled, the police ethics commissioner has ruled.
N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 198
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases rises to 198.
Crews searching for fisherman who went overboard near Yarmouth, N.S.
Crews with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre are searching for a fisherman who went overboard in the waters off southwest Nova Scotia early Thursday morning.
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
Manitoba NDP claims Shelly Glover campaign reached out to try and 'takedown' PC leadership race rival
Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew claims the campaign for Shelly Glover reached out to his party to try to "takedown" Heather Stefanson in the Progressive Conservative Party’s leadership race.
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Winnipeg cab driver facing charges after woman dragged by vehicle: police
A 51-year-old Winnipeg cab driver is facing several charges after a woman was allegedly dragged by a taxi Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.
Filming of The Last of Us to have lasting impact on High River, Alta.
A southern Alberta town received $100,000 in compensation after hosting a major HBO production and the funds will be utilized for outstanding projects benefiting the town's children.
Improper cosmetic procedure leads to sanction against Calgary doctor
A Calgary family physician has been reprimanded and ordered to pay more than $12,000 following a cosmetic operation performed on a patient.
CDI College students demand refunds for retired course certificates, school insists courses still valid
Reece Soukoroff will soon graduate from the CDI College cybersecurity program in Calgary, but says the post-secondary institution failed to prepare him for work in the industry and wrongfully charged him for four Microsoft Server 2016 courses that have now been retired.
'They are trying to kill us': Alberta city at odds with homeless outreach group
An outreach worker and a nurse lean over an orange mesh fence to speak to a woman on the other side as tents flap in the cold wind at a homeless camp in central Alberta.
Métis designer installing hundreds of art pieces above new Tawatinâ Bridge walkway
Edmonton’s new pathway across the North Saskatchewan River will include an artful journey through Indigenous history.
Mayoral frontrunners all promising property tax freeze, except Sohi
Amarjeet Sohi is the only top-polling mayoral candidate who says Edmonton may have to raise taxes under his watch.
Fire that destroyed most of B.C. village of Lytton not linked to railway: TSB
Suspicions that a train was at least partially to blame for a fire that consumed most of a B.C. village this summer have been shut down in a just-published report.
LIVE @ 3:15 PT | Unscheduled COVID-19 update coming with health officials over situation in Northern B.C.
B.C.'s top health officials are giving a last-minute COVID-19 briefing Thursday alongside the chief medical officer for one region that's seen an alarming surge in cases.
‘She was in tears’: Community gifts car to Lytton fire evacuee still unable to return home
A deserving mother who is still unable to return to her Lytton home after the devastating fire this summer has been gifted a car.