Two suspects at large after youth allegedly assaulted with mini baseball bat in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth and are looking to two other suspects after an alleged assault involving a mini baseball bat.
Officers received word of the assault around 11:25 p.m. Monday in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive in Kitchener.
Police say a 19-year-old was assaulted by three suspects who had weapons, including a mini baseball bat.
The 19-year-old sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a male youth from Kitchener around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He's been charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Investigators are looking for two other males they believe were involved in the assault.
Anyone who saw the assault or has information about it is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).
