

CTV Kitchener





A man was assaulted by two women while walking his dog in Guelph, police say.

Officials say the man was walking his dog in the west end of the city when the women came up from behind and assaulted him.

Paramedics treated the man for minor injuries at the scene.

The police did not say whether or not the dog was injured during the assault.

The two suspects were not located by police and were not named.

Police also did not say if charges will be laid.