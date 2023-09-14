Two suspects arrested in Guelph electronics store break-in

Guelph police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to a break-in at a Guelph electronics store.

At least $10,000 worth of product was stolen after a thieves smashed through the glass door of Neutron Electronics Ltd. on Woodlawn Road West on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage shows three men enter the store and grab armfuls of items. Police said a fourth man acted as a lookout.

In an update late Thursday afternoon, Guelph police said a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Toronto, have been arrested in connection to the break-in.

Both have been charged with break and enter and possessing stolen property over $5,000.

Police said they expect to release further details about the arrests Friday.