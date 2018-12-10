Featured
Two suffer serious injuries in crash at gas station
A motorist reaches for the pump at a gas station in Toronto on Thursday, February 24, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Dell)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 3:44PM EST
Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash at a gas station in Waterloo.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at a business on King Street North.
Police say that a white SUV was being driven through a parking lot when it struck another vehicle that was waiting in line for a car wash.
According to police, the collision caused the SUV to slide down a hill into another parking lot.
The female driver of the SUV, 67, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Her passenger, a 73-year-old male, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to an out-of-region hospital for further treatment.
The occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Police said the investigation was ongoing. They did not provide a cause, or say whether any charges would be laid.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.