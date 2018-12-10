

CTV Kitchener





Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash at a gas station in Waterloo.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at a business on King Street North.

Police say that a white SUV was being driven through a parking lot when it struck another vehicle that was waiting in line for a car wash.

According to police, the collision caused the SUV to slide down a hill into another parking lot.

The female driver of the SUV, 67, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Her passenger, a 73-year-old male, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to an out-of-region hospital for further treatment.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. They did not provide a cause, or say whether any charges would be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.