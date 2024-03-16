Two strangers assaulted man in Kitchener and stole his car, say police
Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects who allegedly attacked a man as he was leaving a Kitchener business and then took off in his vehicle.
On Friday, officers were called to Victoria Street North and Natchez Road around 1 a.m.
The victim had just exited a licenced establishment when two strangers approached.
He said he was assaulted and then the pair stole his vehicle from the parking lot.
The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle was later found in the area of Grand Ridge Drive and Sullivan Court in Cambridge.
The suspects are described as white, in their early 20s, and both had slim builds.
