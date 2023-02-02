Two stolen SUVs recovered from a cargo container in Cambridge

After receiving a report of a stolen vehicle believed to be inside of a cargo container, Waterloo regional police have recovered two stolen SUVs from Cambridge.

Police say they received the report on Jan. 30 and it indicated that the container was in the area of Dobbie Drive.

A search warrant was obtained and according to police, a stolen Toyota Highlander and a stolen Lexus RX 350 were inside of the cargo container.

A 34-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-470-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.