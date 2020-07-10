WATERLOO -- Police have arrested one man and are looking for another after two reported cases of indecent exposure in Waterloo.

On Wednesday, a woman reported to the Waterloo Regional Police Service that a man had exposed himself to her as she was walking on a path near Pineridge Road around 7:30 p.m.

The man did not speak to her and no physical injuries were reported, according to officials.

The man is described as having brown skin and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.

On Friday just after 3 a.m., police responded to reports of another man exposing himself in the area of Fir Street.

Police say they arrived on scene, located the man, and arrested him.

A 39-year-old manfrom Ottawa was charged with an indecent act and was released on an undertaking.