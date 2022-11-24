Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley Township

A 76-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.

Members of the Waterloo regional police, regional paramedics, Township fire services and OPP attended the crash on Line 86, west of Macton, at around 5:45 p.m.

A Dodge Caravan was travelling towards Listowel when it was struck by a Chevrolet pickup travelling towards Macton.

Due to the collision, both vehicles spun out and left the highway.

The woman driving the Caravan was transported to an out-of-region hospital by an Ornge air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile the man driving the pickup was transported to a different out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, Line 86 was closed for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services or Crime Stoppers.