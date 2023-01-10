Two robberies, two hours apart, possibly related: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating two robberies believed to be related in Kitchener and Wilmot.

Police responded to a robbery near Fischer-Hallman Road and Seabrook Drive in Kitchener at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

According to police, an unknown male brandished a knife towards an employee and demanded cash. He then fled the scene.

Almost two hours later, police responded to a report of another robbery in the area of Snyder’s Road East in Wilmot Township.

Police believe the same male, brandished a knife towards two employees and demanded cash. The male then fled the store.

Police said in both incidents, employees did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual seen in photos.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.