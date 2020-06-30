WATERLOO -- Two officers suffered minor injuries while they were taking a man into custody in a Waterloo residence.

Officers were called to Albert Street in Waterloo at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man was barricaded inside the home, and that they were concerned about the safety of the people inside the home after hearing yelling.

Once they were inside, police say that the man began to hit the officers. They were able to take the man into custody.

The male and female officers were treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

A 23-year-old Waterloo man is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer.