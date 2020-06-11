WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police have arrested two people who were wanted on Canada-wide warrants following an investigation into a series of local break and enters.

On Wednesday, police began investigating a number of incidents that had happened in the region earlier this month.

Police say that as a result of the investigation, they arrested a man and woman who were both wanted on Canada-wide warrants for parole violations.

The two were also found to be in possession of a stolen car from Montreal as well as other suspected stolen property, according to officials.

A 35-year-old Kitchener man is facing a number of charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

A 37-year-old Manitoba woman has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

Neither person was identified by police. The allegations against them haven’t been proven in court.